Exclusive Ambush Poster Previews Aaron Eckhart-Led War Movie

ComingSoon is debuting the poster for Ambush, the upcoming war film that stars Aaron Eckhart and Jonathan Rhys Meyers. The film is set to release in theaters and through video-on-demand on February 24.

“Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight) and Jonathan Rhys Meyers (Vikings) star in this intense, gritty and action-packed Vietnam War epic,” reads the film’s synopsis. “When a small outpost is ambushed, a US Army squad must take the battle below ground on a high-stakes mission in a new type of warfare the likes of which they have never seen.”

Check out the Ambush poster below:

Ambush was directed by Mark Burman, who also wrote the screenplay with Johnny Lozano, and Michael McClung. It stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Connor Paolo, and Aaron Eckhart.