There’s Something Wrong With The Children Trailer Previews Next Blumhouse Horror Movie

The official trailer for Blumhouse Television and MGM+’s forthcoming horror thriller titled There’s Something Wrong With The Children has been released. The video highlights a weekend trip gone wrong when a pair of kids start acting sinister after exploring a mysterious cave with their parents and friends.

The film will be available on January 17, 2023, digitally and through video-on-demand. It will then debut on MGM+ (formerly Epix) on March 17, 2023.

Check out the official There’s Something Wrong With The Children trailer below:

There’s Something Wrong With The Children is directed by Roxanne Benjamin from a screenplay written by T.J. Cimfel and Dave White. The film will be led by Alisha Wainwright, Zach Gilford, Amanda Crew, Carlos Santos, and more.

“When Margaret and Ben take a weekend trip with longtime friends Ellie and Thomas and their two young children, Ben begins to suspect something supernatural is occurring when the kids behave strangely after disappearing into the woods overnight,” reads the synopsis.

The film is executive produced by Josh Reinhold, Jeremy Gold, Chris McCumber, and Jason Blum. It hails from Blumhouse Television and MGM+.