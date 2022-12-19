Oppenheimer Trailer Previews Christopher Nolan’s Epic Thriller

Universal Pictures has released the official Oppenheimer trailer for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie. It’s set to release in theaters on July 21, 2023, so there’s still quite the wait for the epic thriller.

“They won’t fear it until they understand it. And they won’t understand it until they’ve used it.”

Check out the Oppenheimer trailer below:

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders), Emily Blunt (Edge of Tomorrow), Robert Downey Jr. (Avengers: Endgame), Matt Damon (Good Will Hunting), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Florence Pugh (Midsommar), Josh Hartnett (Pearl Harbor), Benny Safdie (Good Time), Dane DeHaan (Chronicle), Jack Quaid (The Boys), Dylan Arnold (You Season 3), and more.

“The Imax-shot epic thriller thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it,” reads the logline

The film is written and directed by Christopher Nolan, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

Oppenheimer will be distributed theatrically worldwide by Universal Pictures. Nolan and Emma Thomas are producing through their Syncopy banner, along with Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven.