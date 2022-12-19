Book Club: The Next Chapter Trailer Takes Sequel to Italy

A new trailer for Book Club: The Next Chapter has been released, giving us a look at the four best friends as they jet off to Italy. The sequel is set to hit theaters on May 12, 2023.

“The highly anticipated sequel follows our four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had,” reads the film’s synopsis. “When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure.”

Check out the Book Club: The Next Chapter trailer below:

Book Club: The Next Chapter is directed by Bill Holderman and written by Holderman and Erin Simms. It stars Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen, and Craig T. Nelson, Giancarlo Giannini with Andy Garcia, and Don Johnson

Directed by Bill Holderman from a script written by Holderman and Erin Simms, who also serve as producers, the movie is executive produced by Brad Weston, Trish Hofmann, Enzo Sisti, and Andrew Duncan.