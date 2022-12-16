Exclusive The Banshees of Inisherin Clip Goes Behind-the-Scenes

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from The Banshees of Inisherin, the Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson-led dramedy. The film is now available digitally and will release on Blu-ray and DVD on December 20.

“From director-writer Martin McDonagh comes a unique film starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson,” reads the film’s synopsis. “Although Pádraic and Colm have been lifelong friends, they find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, bringing alarming consequences for both of them.”

Check out the exclusive The Banshees of Inisherin clip below:

The Banshees of Inisherin was written and directed by Martin McDonagh and stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, and Barry Keoghan.