Live-Action Minecraft Movie Starring Jason Momoa Gets Release Date

Warner Bros. gave new release dates for not one, but two Jason Momoa-led movies. In addition to moving Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom, the company announced that the live-action Minecraft film is coming out on April 4, 2025.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. had that date reserved for “an untitled film.” The report, however, doesn’t contain any other new bits about the movie or if any other actors have been attached. It’s still not even clear who Momoa will play.

The popular video game was released in 2011 and became a global phenomenon. Its success led to Microsoft acquiring developer Mojang in 2014 for $2.5 billion. A film based on the game has been in the works for several years and previously had Shawn Levy and Rob McElhenney attached to it. It was once scheduled for 2022, but Warner Bros. removed it from its slate because of the pandemic. The film picked back up again in April 2022 when a report surfaced stating that Momoa was attached alongside Napoleon Dynamite director Jared Hess.