DK Rap Composer: It’s ‘F—ing Depressing’ to Be Left Out of Mario Movie Credits

The “DK Rap” has been an infamous part of Donkey Kong’s legacy since its inception in 1999. It even made its way into The Super Mario Bros. Movie and while it is listed in the credits, the original composer, Grant Kirkhope, wasn’t named.

Well that’s f*****g depressing — Grant Kirkhope (@grantkirkhope) April 5, 2023

Kirkhope expressed his disappointment on Twitter simply by saying, “Well that’s f*****g depressing.” He then followed it up by stating he was “really looking forward to [seeing his] name in the credits.”

grabbed a pic of it tonight (cropped to avoid other song spoilers) Hope they can add proper credit in a future release? pic.twitter.com/QZzZuTxdBB — André (@AndreSegers) April 5, 2023

GameXplain Editor-in-Chief André Segers captured the still on Twitter that shows that the film just credits the game it was from and not the people who created it.

If you’d told me in ‘97, when I wrote the worst rap track in the history of rap tracks, that it would go on to be in a Mario Bros movie I’d would’ve burst with excitement! Long live the DK Rap! @Sethrogen https://t.co/CtrTr2eb8Z — Grant Kirkhope (@grantkirkhope) March 30, 2023

Kirkhope had previously expressed excitement over it being in the film, too. Seth Rogen’s reaction to the song on March 30 prompted a response from the legendary composer, as Kirkhope tweeted that he would have “burst with excitement” if he knew it would be in a Mario movie when he wrote it in 1997.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Review: Another Successful Trip Down the Rabbid Hole Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle was a total surprise and one of Ubisoft’s best and most creative games from the…

While uncredited in the film, Kirkhope has been credited in dozens of games, many of which are from his time at Rare that stretched from 1995 to 2008. Killer Instinct 2, Banjo-Kazooie, GoldenEye 007, Perfect Dark, Donkey Kong 64, Star Fox Adventures, Viva Piñata, Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, Yooka-Laylee, and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope are just some of the titles Kirkhope has made music for.

Kirkhope noted in a GamesRadar retrospective from 2019 that the “DK Rap” began as a lunchtime joke. He said he thought that people would understand the humor behind it, but that’s not quite what happened. It has been a meme since and even though it was the first time people had written negatively about his music, Kirkhope said he doesn’t regret writing it.

“I’m glad I wrote it,” said Kirkhope. “It’s been a fun thing to have people take the mickey out of me for years about and, you know, my 17-year-old son and all of his mates know it. None of those guys were born when I did that and it’s incredible that they know every word.”