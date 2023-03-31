Seth Rogen Sees ‘A Lot of Opportunity’ for a Donkey Kong Spin-off Movie

By Michael Leri

Chris Pratt implied that he hoped more Mario movies were on the way. And now the voice of Donkey Kong has chimed in, saying that he also sees potential for a gorilla-centric film.

Seth Rogen explained this in an interview with Collider. When asked about the very loosely rumored Donkey Kong spin-off, Rogen didn’t confirm or deny anything, but did bring up another popular film franchise in his response.

“I mean, there’s a lot of opportunity there,” said Rogen. “I think the family unit of the Kongs seems to be — and if the Fast and Furious films have taught us anything it’s that it’s all about family.”

Rogen talked about some of the Kongs in his reaction to the “DK Rap,” where he called it “objectively one of the worst rap songs of all time.”

Michael Leri
Michael Leri

Michael Leri is ComingSoon's Senior Gaming Editor. He prides himself on playing and finishing as many video games as he can in all sorts of genres from shooters to platformers to weird indie experiments. There's always something to learn from rolling credits and that thirst for experience and knowledge is mostly what drives him. You can find him on Twitter, Backloggd, and Letterboxd @OrangeFlavored.

Share article

Trending

Marvel and DC

Related

X