Seth Rogen Sees ‘A Lot of Opportunity’ for a Donkey Kong Spin-off Movie

Chris Pratt implied that he hoped more Mario movies were on the way. And now the voice of Donkey Kong has chimed in, saying that he also sees potential for a gorilla-centric film.

Seth Rogen explained this in an interview with Collider. When asked about the very loosely rumored Donkey Kong spin-off, Rogen didn’t confirm or deny anything, but did bring up another popular film franchise in his response.

“I mean, there’s a lot of opportunity there,” said Rogen. “I think the family unit of the Kongs seems to be — and if the Fast and Furious films have taught us anything it’s that it’s all about family.”

Rogen talked about some of the Kongs in his reaction to the “DK Rap,” where he called it “objectively one of the worst rap songs of all time.”