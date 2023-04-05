Donald Glover on Community Movie: ‘We’re Supposed to Be Shooting it Soon’

The long-anticipated Community movie came with a few question marks since not every star had been set to make a return. Donald Glover was key among those names, but now he’s confirmed that he’s going to be reprising the role of Troy Barnes for the film.

Speaking to GQ about the show (and his other characters), Glover zeroed in on the film and talked about it by including himself with the project.

“We’re supposed to be shooting it soon,” said Glover. “I haven’t seen a script, though, but in true Dan [Harmon] fashion, we’ll probably get it on the first day. But it’s supposed to be happening. I know just as much about it as you do.”

The “we’re” part brings him into the fold in a way that had only been hinted at before. Harmon told Variety in October 2022 that he believed Glover was coming back, despite the lack of an official confirmation. A month later, Harmon noted that Glover was “down to clown.”

As for the shooting window, Joel McHale had said in January that they were all set to start making the film in June. This more or less lines up with what Glover stated.

And while it appears as though one Greendale Community College student is returning, neither Yvette Nicole Brown nor Chevy Chase, as unlikely as the latter is (for multiple reasons), have been confirmed. Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong were confirmed in the initial announcement.