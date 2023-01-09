Community Movie Update: Joel McHale Confirms Filming Start Date

In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmy Live!, Community alum Joel McHale unveiled a new update about the long-awaited film sequel to creator Dan Harman’s fan-favorite sitcom. The former The Soup host confirmed that they’re currently planning to start the project’s production this coming summer in June.

McHale recently appeared in three shows last year including the final season of Stargirl as Sylvester Pemberton/Starman, Love, Death & Robots Vol. 3 as Sergeant Morris, and The Bear as a Chef de Cuisine.

The Community movie will feature the return of original cast members Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong, who are set to reprise their respective roles as Jeff, Abed, Annie, Britta, the Dean, and Chang.

The only ones not currently attached to the project are Donald Glover, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Chevy Chase. The film sequel hails from series creator Dan Harmon and executive producer Andrew Guest.

The original sitcom centered around the ups and downs of life at a surreal community college, based on Harmon’s personal community college experiences. It ran on-air for six seasons from 2009 to 2005. After wrapping up its six-season run in 2005, the series has since gained further popularity through streaming services like Netflix, leading many fans to renew the “Six Seasons and a Movie” campaign that spawned from the show itself.