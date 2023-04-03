Jack Black & Seth Rogen Show Off Mario Kart Skills in Mario Movie Ad

Mario, Bowser, Luigi, and Donkey Kong have been known to race against each other, and now the actors portraying them in the upcoming film have taken to the track, as well. One of the latest ads for The Super Mario Bros. Movie has Seth Rogen, Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, and Jack Black going head to head in a bout of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Nintendo Switch in order to see who’s the best racer.

Rogen, Pratt, and Day all pick their respective characters, but Black swerves and picks Toadette, something that doesn’t go unnoticed by the rest of the cast. And while Rogen recalled playing Mario Kart as his friends’ parents fought with each other in the other room, Black was also the only one to have a more recent history with the series, which makes sense because he has his own gaming YouTube channel. Keegan-Michael Key, however, did sit out and provide commentary, likely because Mario Kart 8 Deluxe only supports four-player local multiplayer on one Switch.

IGN also had a similar idea and played the same game with the cast, as well. Key got to jump in this time, though, since Rogen and Pratt were not there.