Insidious 5: Patrick Wilson-Directed Installment Gets New Title

Sony Pictures has announced that Blumhouse’s upcoming fifth installment to the blockbuster horror franchise Insidious has changed its title, per Collider. Formerly called Insidious: Fear the Dark, the Patrick Wilson-directed movie will now officially be titled Insidious: The Red Door, which seemingly hints at the franchise’s return to its original horror story.

The film is currently scheduled to hit the theaters on July 7, pitting it against the raunchy comedy Joy Ride featuring Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu. It will also be debuting in the same month as other high-profile features, including Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Barbie, and Haunted Mansion.

Insidious 5 will once again shift the focus of the story to the Lambert family, who fans last saw in 2013’s Insidious: Chapter 2, where Josh and Dalton decided to suppress their memories in order to prevent them from Astral projecting and going into The Further ever again. The new film will see the story pick up a decade after the events of Chapter 2, with Dalton heading off to college and coming to grips with his astral projection abilities as well as growing up.

The fifth installment will feature the return of Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring films) and Ty Simpkins (Iron Man 2) as they reprise their respective roles of Josh and Dalton. Insidious 5 is directed by Wilson from a script written by Scott Teems (Halloween Kills), based on a story from Whannell and Jason Blum. This marks the first time in the franchise that Whannell won’t be writing the screenplay. It will be produced by Blum, Whannell, Wan, and Oren Peli.

The franchise first began with 2011’s Insidious, which was directed by James Wan. It was a major success, earning generally positive reviews from critics and audiences and scaring up just under $100 million at the box office. Its success not only helped revive Wan’s and writer Leigh Whannell’s careers but also helped Blumhouse Productions continue its rise to its current mammoth status of box office champion.