Disney Casts Live-Action Lilo in Upcoming Lilo & Stitch Remake Movie

Disney‘s live-action Lilo & Stitch remake movie has found its Lilo, as a young actress has been cast for the titular role.

THR is reporting that newcomer Maia Kealoha is set to play Lilo Pelekai — the young girl who befriends Stitch and helps him change his ways. Kealoha joins Zach Galifianakis, who was announced to be starring in the Disney remake just last month.

The Lilo & Stitch live-action remake was first put into development in 2018. Originally released in 2002, Lilo & Stitch is Disney’s 42nd animated feature. The film was well-received and has since been a favorite film to many, with Stitch quickly becoming another iconic mascot for Disney. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback will produce the remake, and Rideback’s Ryan Halprin is executive producing.

“Lilo is a lonely Hawaiian girl who adopts a small ugly ‘dog,’ whom she names Stitch,” reads the original animated film’s synopsis. “Stitch would be the perfect pet if he weren’t in reality a genetic experiment who has escaped from an alien planet and crash-landed on Earth. Through her love, faith, and unwavering belief in ohana, the Hawaiian concept of family, Lilo helps unlock Stitch’s heart and gives him the ability to care for someone else.”