Live-Action Lilo & Stitch Movie to Star Zach Galifianakis

Ron’s Gone Wrong and The Hangover star Zach Galifianakis will be starring in Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch remake.

THR is reporting that the actor closed a deal to star in Dean Fleischer Camp’s remake of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, which will reportedly be a major Disney+ release. Details on Galifianakis’ role are scarce, including whether it will be a live-action or voice role.

The Lilo & Stitch live-action remake was first put into development in 2018. Originally released in 2002, Lilo & Stitch is Disney’s 42nd animated feature. The film was well-received and has since been a favorite film to many, with Stitch quickly becoming another iconic mascot for Disney. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback will produce the remake, and Rideback’s Ryan Halprin is executive producing.

“Lilo is a lonely Hawaiian girl who adopts a small ugly ‘dog,’ whom she names Stitch,” reads the original animated film’s synopsis. “Stitch would be the perfect pet if he weren’t in reality a genetic experiment who has escaped from an alien planet and crash-landed on Earth. Through her love, faith, and unwavering belief in ohana, the Hawaiian concept of family, Lilo helps unlock Stitch’s heart and gives him the ability to care for someone else.”