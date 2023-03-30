Crater: Disney+ Sets Date for Coming-of-Age Sci-Fi Movie

Disney+ has finally announced the release date for Crater, its upcoming sci-fi adventure movie which will star Ghostbusters: Afterlife actress Mckenna Grace. The coming-of-age film will be available for streaming on May 12, exclusively on Disney+.

Crater tells the story of a boy living on a moon colony. It is directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez (Homecoming) from a script written by John Griffin. The film stars Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Mckenna Grace, Billy Barratt, Orson Hong, Thomas Boyce, and Scott Mescudi, who is also known as Kid Cudi.

“The film follows the story of Caleb Channing (Russell-Bailey), who was raised on a lunar mining colony and is about to be permanently relocated to an idyllic faraway planet following the death of his father (Mescudi),” reads the synopsis. “But before leaving, to fulfill his dad’s last wish, he and his three best friends, Dylan (Barratt), Borney (Hong) and Marcus (Boyce), and a new arrival from Earth, Addison (Grace), hijack a rover for one final adventure on a journey to explore a mysterious crater.”

Crater is produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen through their 21 Laps Entertainment banner. Executive producers are Emily Morris, John G. Scotti, Rpin Suwannath, Gordon Gray, Paris Latsis, and Terry Douglas.

The long-in-development project was originally set up at 20th Century Fox back in 2017, with Levy previously in talks to direct. However, due to the Disney-Fox acquisition, the film is now being overseen by Disney’s live-action team and is being developed for Disney+.