Captain America: New World Order Set Photos Show Liv Tyler’s MCU Return

A number of Captain America: New World Order set photos have made their way online, giving fans their first look at Liv Tyler’s return to the MCU while also providing a bit of potential story information.
JustJared and various posts across Twitter show what seems to be a funeral scene from the upcoming Captain America sequel. Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson/Captain America is in attendance and seems to have an injury, as the character has his left arm in a sling.
Also in attendance at the funeral is Liv Tyler’s Betty Ross. Tyler last appeared as the character in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, which she starred in opposite Edward Norton. No context has been given regarding who the funeral seen in the photos may be for, though the fact that both Sam and Betty are present means it’s likely someone that connects the two characters.
You can check out the various Captain America: New World Order set photos below:
Captain America: New World Order will be directed by Julius Onah from a screenplay written by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson. The film features Mackie reprising his role as Sam Wilson, who has now officially taken on the mantle of the MCU’s new Captain America.
Mackie will be joined by returning Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly, who are once again playing the roles of Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley, respectively, as well as MCU newcomer Shira Haas as Sabra.