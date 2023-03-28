Captain America: New World Order Set Photos Show Liv Tyler’s MCU Return

A number of Captain America: New World Order set photos have made their way online, giving fans their first look at Liv Tyler’s return to the MCU while also providing a bit of potential story information.

JustJared and various posts across Twitter show what seems to be a funeral scene from the upcoming Captain America sequel. Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson/Captain America is in attendance and seems to have an injury, as the character has his left arm in a sling.

Also in attendance at the funeral is Liv Tyler’s Betty Ross. Tyler last appeared as the character in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, which she starred in opposite Edward Norton. No context has been given regarding who the funeral seen in the photos may be for, though the fact that both Sam and Betty are present means it’s likely someone that connects the two characters.

You can check out the various Captain America: New World Order set photos below:

Liv Tyler returns to the MCU as she’s seen on set of ‘Captain America: New World Order’ pic.twitter.com/ewmcTLZZro — celebrity photos & updates (@candidevent) March 28, 2023

New set photos reveals that #BettyRoss and #SamWilson aka #CaptainAmerica will attend a funeral in #CaptainAmericaNewWorldOrder…



But who's funeral ⚰️ are they attending?!?? pic.twitter.com/L1khzKsJZt — Comicbook Clique (@MajorIssuesCBC) March 28, 2023

Liv Tyler as Betty Ross on the set of ‘Captain America: New World Order’ pic.twitter.com/gUdm7hASbx — Films to Films (@FilmstoFilms_) March 28, 2023

Anthony Mackie on the set of ‘Captain America: New World Order’ pic.twitter.com/hwonP49oDU — Films to Films (@FilmstoFilms_) March 28, 2023

Captain America: New World Order will be directed by Julius Onah from a screenplay written by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson. The film features Mackie reprising his role as Sam Wilson, who has now officially taken on the mantle of the MCU’s new Captain America.

Mackie will be joined by returning Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly, who are once again playing the roles of Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley, respectively, as well as MCU newcomer Shira Haas as Sabra.