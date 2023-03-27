Jonathan Majors Charged With 3 Counts of Assault, More Details Emerge

Rising star and Marvel Cinematic Universe standout Jonathan Majors has been charged with multiple misdemeanors of assault and harassment after being arrested over the weekend in a domestic dispute.

Per People, Majors was charged with three counts of third-degree assault. This is in addition to second-degree aggravated harassment, three counts of third-degree attempted assault, and second-degree harassment.

Citing documents from the Manhattan District Attorney office, police cite that Majors allegedly struck “[the victim] about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear. Additionally, he allegedly grabbed her hand and neck, “causing bruising and substantial pain.”

Additionally, a report from ABC News notes that Majors made the 911 call himself, which police responded to. The call was “purportedly over concerns about his girlfriend, whom he lives with in a penthouse apartment in the Chelsea neighborhood.” After police arrived, the girlfriend told officers they were in a taxi together after returning from a bar and that Majors physically attacked her. Maors was then arrested after police noticed marks on the woman.

Majors’ criminal defense lawyer stated that Majors is “provably innocent” and expects charges to be dropped “imminently” due to multiple witnesses and written retractions from the victim.