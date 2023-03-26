Jonathan Majors Is ‘Completely Innocent and Is Provably the Victim,’ Says Lawyer

Jonathan Majors‘ lawyer is speaking up in his client’s defense after his arrest on Saturday over an alleged domestic violence incident.

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry told Deadline. “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.”

Chaudhry went on to state that there is evidence that shows the incident, witness testimony from multiple people, plus two written statements from the woman that recant the allegations of a domestic incident. As a result, the charges are expected to be dropped.

“All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever. Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon.”

According to the New York Police Department, the woman told police officers that she was assaulted by the actor. She was then taken to the hospital and was treated for “minor injuries to her head and neck.” Potential charges that Majors face are strangulation, assault, and harassment.