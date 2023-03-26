Jonathan Majors Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence, Issues Statement

Marvel Cinematic Universe and Creed III star Jonathan Majors was arrested on Saturday following an alleged dispute with a 30-year-old woman.

According to the New York Police Department, the woman told police officers that she was assaulted by the actor. She was then taken to the hospital and was treated for “minor injuries to her head and neck.” Potential charges that Majors face are strangulation, assault, and harassment.

the police stated that, “a preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30 year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

Meanwhile, Majors has issued a statement via a spokesperson denying any wrongdoing.

“He has done nothing wrong,” Majors’ spokesperson said in a statement issued to Variety. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”