Zachary Levi Is Excited for the DCU’s Future, Hasn’t Seen Black Adam

Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Zachary Levi is optimistic about the future of the DCU, though the actor still hasn’t seen Black Adam.

In an interview with ET Canada, Levi was asked about what he thinks of the future of the DC Universe. The star reacted positively, explaining that he has faith in DC Studios’ Co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

“Peter Safran, who was my producer on Shazam! … I’ve known him pretty well enough for a few years,” Levi said. “James Gunn, I’ve known for many years through mutual friends in Los Angeles. I trust where they’re going, where they’re going to take this. I think they were very good hires. I think that Peter has a lot of excellent business sense and diplomacy and James is a visionary creative. I’m waiting to see what they have in store because I’m excited for that.”

In the same interview, the actor was asked if he had seen Black Adam — a relevant question given the recent reports of lead actor Dwayne Johnson’s meddling with the Shazam! sequel.

“I have not. I have not,” Levi said. When asked if he planned to watch it, Levi simply said, “Eventually. I’ve got a whole full plate of others things that I need to get to in life.”

The DC Universe’s first phase, called Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, will feature a multitude of different movies and television shows. A few of the announced projects include Superman: Legacy, a Batman and Robin-focused movie called The Brave and the Bold, a Supergirl movie titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, a Swamp Thing film, and multiple TV shows.