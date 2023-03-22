Knock at the Cabin Digital Code Giveaway for Apocalyptic Horror Movie

ComingSoon has five Knock at the Cabin digital codes to give out. The film was written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan based on Paul Tremblay’s 2018 novel. It stars Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, newcomer Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint.

“While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse,” reads the synopsis. “With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.”

Knock at the Cabin will be available digitally on March 24 and on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 9.