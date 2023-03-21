Netflix’s Gears of War Movie Grabs Dune & Doctor Strange Writer

The Gears of War movie has found its writer, as Dune, Dune: Part Two, and Doctor Strange writer Jon Spaihts has joined the project.

Spaihts has a lengthy resume as a screenwriter, as the Oscar nominated scribe also wrote films like Prometheus and Passengers in addition to the aforementioned movies. Spaihts released a statement praising the franchise and expressing his excitement for adapting it to film.

“Gears of War is one of the all-time great action games, with vivid characters, a beautifully designed world, and a combat system that drives home the lethality of war and the importance of standing by your squadmates,” Spaihts said. “It wants to be cinema, and I’m thrilled to have the chance to help that happen.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Jon and the Netflix team to bring Gears of War to life,” stated Gears of War developers The Coalition. “Jon is a master storyteller with a talent for creating epic, science-fiction universes, and he truly loves Gears of War. We couldn’t ask for a better partner to honor our franchise and deliver an authentic story to our fans.”

Netflix currently plans to adapt Gears of War into a live-action movie that will be followed by an adult animated series and potentially further projects after that. Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has been quite open about wanting to be in the Gears of War film, stating that the part of main character Marcus Fenix is a “dream role,” though as of last month, the actor hadn’t heard anything about being added to the cast.