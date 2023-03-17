James Gunn Responds to Allegations of Casting His Wife in Other DC Movies

The Suicide Squad director and DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn has taken to Twitter to address allegations that he casts his wife, actress Jennifer Holland, in multiple DC projects.

Responding to a Twitter user who told him to “stop putting your wife in every DC project,” Gunn denied that this was true. The director explained that the only movie that he had personally cast Holland in was The Suicide Squad and that any other DC film appearances occurred while he was working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for Marvel Studios. The director then said that he knows “some of you are deeply in need of reasons to hate.”

The only DC movie I’ve ever cast my wife in was #TheSuicideSquad. I had nothing to do with the casting of any other movie – anything else was shot a year or so ago while I was deep in Vol 3. But I know some of you are deeply in need of reasons to hate. https://t.co/HSGO4DzYer — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 17, 2023

Suicide Squad director David Ayer tweeted his support of Gunn, saying that “the high road of positivity and creation will always win.” Ayer then told Gunn that he has “the hardest job in Hollywood” and that he’ll make it look easy and fun, to which Gunn responded, “You’re the best.”

You’re the best. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 17, 2023

The DC Universe’s first phase, called Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, will feature a multitude of different movies and television shows. A few of the announced projects include Superman: Legacy, a Batman and Robin-focused movie called The Brave and the Bold, a Supergirl movie titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, a Swamp Thing film, and multiple TV shows.