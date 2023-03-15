Superman: Legacy Taps James Gunn to Direct, Gets Plot Synopsis

DC Studios Co-CEO and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has announced that he will be directing the upcoming movie Superman: Legacy.

While Gunn was set to write the screenplay for the upcoming Superman movie, Gunn confirmed on Twitter that he will now be directing the film as well. He stated that Superman: Legacy‘s release date — July 11, 2025 — also coincides with his late father’s birthday, which he didn’t realize until his brother Matt Gunn pointed it out.

Yes, I’m directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, “Dude, it’s Dad’s birthday.” I hadn’t realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023

A new Superman: Legacy synopsis was also revealed, which reads:

“Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

The DC Universe’s first phase, called Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, will feature a multitude of different movies and television shows. A few of the announced projects include Superman: Legacy, a Batman and Robin-focused movie called The Brave and the Bold, a Supergirl movie titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, a Swamp Thing film, and multiple TV shows.