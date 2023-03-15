Zack Snyder Teases Transmission From Lord Darkseid in New Video

Director Zack Snyder took to Twitter this morning to tease an upcoming “transmission” from the iconic DC Comics villain Darkseid.

In a tweet with the caption “#fullcircle,” Snyder posted a video that says “Incoming Transmission From Lord Darkseid,” followed by narration saying to save the date of April 28-30, 2023. No further information involving what will occur or be announced at that date was provided.

Check out Zack Snyder’s tweet below:

Darkseid was the main antagonist of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which was released in 2021 — nearly four years after the initial release of Justice League. This version of the movie was a director’s cut by Snyder that featured additional characters not seen in the theatrical cut and had a run time of just over four hours. In late 2022, director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran were made Co-CEOs of DC Studios, prompting a wide reshuffle of DC’s television and film projects.

The new DC Universe’s first phase, called Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, will feature a multitude of different movies and television shows. A few of the announced projects include a Batman and Robin-focused movie called The Brave and the Bold, a Supergirl movie titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, a Swamp Thing film, and multiple TV shows.