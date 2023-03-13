The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 3 Disney+ Release Date & Time

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 3 will soon hit Disney+.

The latest The Mandalorian installment featured plenty of surprises as Din Djarin and Grogu explored Mandalore. Here’s when to watch their next adventures on Disney+ (sign-up for the streaming service here).

When to Watch The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 3 on Disney+

Disney+ will release The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 3 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Wednesday, March 15. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, “Chapter 19” comes from a script penned by Noah Kloor and Jon Favreau. Chung’s first feature film, Munyurangabo, premiered at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival. Often exploring themes of family, identity, and cultural assimilation, Chung is also known for Minari (2020), a semi-autobiographical drama about a Korean-American family who moves to rural Arkansas in the 1980s to start a farm.

“The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu,” says the synopsis. “Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

What to Read Ahead of The Mandalorian S3 E2

ComingSoon covered The Mandalorian with plenty of news and features. In case you missed them, this will get you all caught up.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Info

The Mandalorian Season 3 will see the return of Pedro Pascal as the titular hero. The cast includes Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze and Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, among others.

Season 3’s directorial lineup features returning filmmakers Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, and Bryce Dallas Howard, along with Star Wars newcomers Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), and Black Panther cinematographer Rachel Morrison.

The Mandalorian hails from executive producers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, Karen Gilchrist, and Carrie Beck. Favreau is also set as the showrunner and one of its directors.