The Room Remake Starring Bob Odenkirk Gets First Look Photos

Tommy Wiseau’s The Room, the infamous cult film, is being remade for charity, with Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk playing the lead role.

The remake comes from Acting For a Cause, with the production benefitting amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research. After several social media posts, Odenkirk confirmed that the remake was indeed real and that he had already filmed his scenes. The actor stated that he did his best to sell every line and “had a BLAST.”

This is real. This is true. And let me tell you, I tried my best to SELL every line, as honestly as I could…and I had a BLAST https://t.co/v261E1DKnG — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) March 9, 2023

A number of images from the production of the remake, including a still of the famous rooftop scene, were released on Instagram by director and producer Brando Crawford. You can view those posts below.

The Room was written, directed, produced, and executive produced by and starred Tommy Wiseau. Originally released in 2003, the film has become a cult favorite due to its infamously poor quality and unusual production history. A film based on The Room star Greg Sestero’s novel The Disaster Artist, which documented the wild production of Wiseau’s movie, was released in 2017 and starred Dave and James Franco.