Taika Waititi to Star in His Star Wars Movie

Following the shelving of a couple of big Star Wars projects, it seems that Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi’s Star Wars movie is still being worked on and that the director will star in it himself.

Variety has reported that Waititi is indeed still working on his Star Wars film and that his role in it will be fairly substantial, as the outlet says it will be “similar in prominence” to his role in Jojo Rabbit, where he played an imaginary Adolf Hitler who accompanied the main character for the majority of the film.

The director has previously noted that the story of his movie has been mapped out for quite some time. Waititi is no stranger to the world of Star Wars, having directed an episode of The Mandalorian and having also lent his voice to the series, playing the droid IG-11.

Quite a few Star Wars projects are on the horizon, including the Disney+ series Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and Skeleton Crew. The third season of The Mandalorian is currently releasing weekly on the streaming platform, while the video game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is nearing its April 28 release date.