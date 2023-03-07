Kevin Feige’s Star Wars Movie No Longer in Development

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige’s Star Wars movie is reportedly no longer in development at Lucasfilm.

Variety is reporting that Feige’s Star Wars movie has been shelved alongside Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron film. Michael Waldron, who wrote Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, had stated that he was writing a Star Wars script for Feige back in 2022, though little else had been heard about it since.

Back in December, Jenkins stated that Rogue Squadron was in active development at the time, saying, “They [Lucasfilm] made a new deal with me. In fact, I am still on it and that project has been in active development ever since. I don’t know if it will happen or not. We never do until the development process is complete, but I look forward to its potential ahead.”

Quite a few Star Wars projects are still set to release, including the Disney+ series Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and Skeleton Crew. The third season of The Mandalorian is currently releasing weekly on the streaming platform, while the video game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is nearing its April 28 release date.