Pirates of the Caribbean: Orlando Bloom Open to Return as Will Turner

In a recent interview with Parade, Pirates of the Caribbean alum Orlando Bloom was asked about the possibility of his return to Disney’s fantasy adventure franchise. After getting the chance to reprise Legolas in The Hobbit after ten years, Bloom confirmed that he would also like to see what happened to his character Will Turner, who he last portrayed in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End over fifteen years ago.

“Oh gosh, you know, I did get to go back and play Legolas in The Hobbit, which was 10 years later,” Bloom said. “I was like, ‘This is a lot of fun!’ Because he’s such a great space to be in, and I think Will—I mean Will’s so great. I wouldn’t mind seeing what Will looked like today in some ways, because he was such this earnest guy, but after rumbling around the bottom of the ocean for as long as he would have done at this point, it’d be interesting to see how he surfaces and what he’s like.”

Bloom’s Will Turner was last seen in a main role in the third Pirates of the Caribbean film, where he became the new captain of The Flying Dutchman. He then made a brief appearance in 2017’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. He is currently starring in the second and final season of Prime Video’s fantasy drama Carnival Row. Bloom will next be seen in Sony Pictures’ sports drama film Gran Turismo.

Franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently confirmed that there are two untitled Pirates of the Caribbean projects currently in development. One of them is the Margot Robbie-led movie which was previously thought to be canceled. “We have a very good script,” Bruckheimer shared. “We developed two of them — the one with Margot Robbie and one with a younger cast. The Margot Robbie one needs a little more work. The younger cast one is close. Hopefully we’ll get both of them.”

Robbie’s project is part of Disney’s growing list of ongoing and upcoming live-action film adaptations of Disney theme parks including the Haunted Mansion reboot set to debut in 2023, the Tower of Terror film led by Scarlett Johansson, the Jungle Cruise sequel featuring the return of Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, and the upcoming Big Thunder Mountain movie.