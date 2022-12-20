Pirates of Caribbean Producer Says Margot Robbie-Led Project is Still Alive

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, blockbuster producer Jerry Bruckheimer has opened up about the status of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean, which is one of his most successful movie franchises. He revealed that they’re still developing two Pirates of the Caribbean movies: one of which is a project involving a younger cast, while the other one is the Margot Robbie-led project that was previously thought to be canceled.

“We have a very good script,” Bruckheimer shared. “We developed two of them — the one with Margot Robbie and one with a younger cast. The Margot Robbie one needs a little more work. The younger cast one is close. Hopefully we’ll get both of them.”

Despite Robbie’s recent comments on the project being shelved, Bruckheimer confirmed that the movie is “still alive” at the studio. He also went on to tease the project’s “strong story,” while expressing his commitment in bringing it to the big screen in the near future.

He added, “It’s alive for me. It’s alive for Disney. I’m sure she (Robbie) was disappointed it didn’t go first — or maybe not because she’s very busy, so it might be a blessing to push this a bit. We believe we’ll get it made. It’s a very strong story.”

Margot Robbie’s Pirates of the Caribbean film was first announced earlier this year by Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Not much information was revealed about the project other than Robbie’s involvement.

Should it push through, Robbie’s project would be a part of Disney’s growing list of ongoing and upcoming live-action film adaptations of Disney theme parks, including the Haunted Mansion reboot set to debut in 2023, the Tower of Terror film led by Scarlett Johansson, the Jungle Cruise sequel featuring the return of Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, and the upcoming Big Thunder Mountain movie.