The Super Mario Bros. Movie Runtime Revealed for Chris Pratt-Led Adaptation

The official The Super Mario Bros. Movie runtime for Universal Pictures and Illumination’s forthcoming CG-animated fantasy adventure has finally been revealed.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie runtime comes from a classification by the Irish Film Classification Office. The Chris Pratt-led film adaptation of the popular Nintendo video game holds a total running time of 1 hour and 32 minutes. That’s a relatively standard time for animated family movies, so it fits in nicely with expectations.

It is currently slated to release on April 7, 2023, which pits it directly against the independent romantic drama One True Loves starring Simu Liu and Phillipa Soo. The Super Mario Bros. Movie will also be debuting in the same month as other high-profile projects including Renfield, Evil Dead Rise, Beau is Afraid, and Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (Teen Titans Go!) from a screenplay written by Minions: The Rise of Gru scribe Matthew Fogel. It is produced by Chris Meledandri for Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo.

The film features the voices of its all-star cast including Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.