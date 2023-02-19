Smile Prime Video Release Date & Time

Smile is hitting Prime Video in a few hours.

Written and directed by emerging director Parker Finn, Smile is an intriguing horror movie. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Smile on Prime Video

Prime Video will add Smile to its available content at 12 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 21. Fans on the West Coast can already watch it starting at 9 p.m. PT on Monday, February 20. The film was one of the biggest 2022 box-office surprises, earning over $210 million, well beyond its $17 million production budget. The protagonist’s role, Dr. Rose Cotter, is played by Sosie Bacon, the daughter of actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick. Smile also stars Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn, and Rob Morgan.

“After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain,” reads the film’s synopsis. “As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.”

Critics, too, generally liked Smile. ComingSoon’s review pointed out that “the movie does a phenomenal job setting up a ticking clock, high stakes, and a lot of fear, as you never know what happens next.”