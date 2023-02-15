Marvel Now Knows When & How to Introduce the X-Men into the MCU

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has shed a bit of light on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, specifically stating that Marvel knows when and how they’ll introduce the iconic X-Men.

In an interview with EW, Feige was asked about how mutants will play into the future of the MCU, as both Ms. Marvel‘s Kamala Khan and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s Namor were referred to as mutants. Feige clarified that mutant is a real genetic term, but that Marvel does indeed know how they’ll be introducing one of Marvel’s most famous teams.

“You know, I think we’ve said the word once. Kamala talks about a genetic mutation, and Namor refers to himself as a mutant amongst his own people,” Feige clarified. “And mutant is a real genetic term, not just a comic book term.

“But part of the fun is that I’ve been at this company for half my life, and we’re just now tapping into arguably one of the biggest aspects of the publishing history. It’s pretty remarkable, and it’s a testament to the house of ideas and what Marvel publishing has done these 80 years. The question is how to do it and when to do it, and that’s something we’ve been working on for years. Now we know. But we’re not going to talk about it.”

Mutants in the Marvel universe are people who possess the X-gene — a genetic trait that manifests during puberty as superpowers. The Disney+ Ms. Marvel series ended with the main character Kamala Khan being revealed to be a mutant — a moment which was accompanied by a short segment of the 90s X-Men animated series theme song. Mutants play a major role in the world of Marvel’s comics, so fans are eager to see their full introduction to the MCU.