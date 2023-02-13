Cocaine Bear Gets Hilarious Super Bowl Poster

Elizabeth Banks’ Cocaine Bear is out later this month and it received a hilarious Super Bowl poster. Coming from the class of 1985, the poster shows stats for the bear as if it was a football player. Impressively, it has 20+ kills and has consumed 35,000 grams of cocaine.

“Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists, and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood,” reads the official synopsis for the film.

Check out the Cocaine Bear Super Bowl poster below:

Cocaine Bear is directed by Banks from a screenplay written by Jimmy Warden. The film stars Keri Russell, Brooklyn Prince, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Margo Martindale, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Christian Convery-Jennings, Matthew Rhys, Isiah Whitlock Jr, Kristofer Hivju, Hannah Hoekstra, Ray Liotta, and Aaron Holliday.

The movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters on February 24, pitting it against several independent films like Jesus Revolution and Ambush.