The Flash Poster Teases Worlds Colliding Ahead of Super Bowl Trailer

A new The Flash poster shows a new look at Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen in the upcoming DC Universe movie that will serve as a reboot for DC’s media offerings.

The tagline promises that worlds will collide in the movie, which is out on June 16, 2023. The Flash trailer will be released later this week during the Super Bowl. Miller will be joined by Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, along with Keaton and Ben Affleck who are reprising their respective versions of Bruce Wayne/Batman for the film.

Check out The Flash poster below:

The film is set to star Ezra Miller, who is reprising their role as Barry Allen/The Flash after playing him in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, Justice League, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and in CW’s The Flash and Peacemaker Season 1.

The Flash is set to release in theaters on June 16, 2023. The movie is directed by IT‘s Andy Muschietti from the latest screenplay written by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey). It is being executive produced by Marianne Jenkins with Michael Disco and Barbara Muschietti set as producers.