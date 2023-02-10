Zack Snyder Supports James Gunn’s DCU Choices

DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn revealed on Twitter that he has spoken with Zack Snyder, who directed multiple films in the former DCEU, including 2013’s Man of Steel and 2021’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Replying to a tweet that featured a hashtag suggesting that the “Synderverse” be sold to Netflix, Gunn clarified that Netflix has not expressed any interest in such an idea and that he and Snyder have spoken since Gunn was put in charge of the DCU.

I have to say, this has got to be the wackiest hashtag ever since 1) Netflix hasn’t expressed any such interest (although we’ve discussed other stuff) & 2) Zack hasn’t expressed any interest & seems to be happy doing what he’s doing (and, yes, we too have talked). — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 9, 2023

In another reply to a fan asking what the two spoke about, Gunn stated that Snyder contacted him to express his support for the choices Gunn has made. He also noted that Snyder seems very happy with the world he is building, presumably referring to Netflix’s Rebel Moon, which is being directed by Snyder.

He contacted me to express his support about my choices. He’s a great guy. Again, he seems really happy with the massive world building he’s doing now. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 9, 2023

The DC Universe’s first phase, called Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, will feature a multitude of different movies and television shows. A few of the announced projects include a Batman and Robin-focused movie called The Brave and the Bold, a Supergirl movie titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, a Swamp Thing film, and multiple TV shows.