James Gunn Debunks Superman Casting Rumor, Talks DCU Video Games

DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn has been busy on Twitter, as the director has been debunking more Superman: Legacy rumors and clarifying how video games will fit into the new DCU.

When a Twitter account called DCU Leaks posted that Superman casting had begun and that Tall Girl‘s Luke Eisner was the lead contender for the role, Gunn set the record straight. The Co-CEO said that the information was false and that casting has not begun.

False (casting has not begun). — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 4, 2023

Gunn also responded to a Twitter user who asked how AAA games — video games that have higher budgets than smaller titles — that typically take six years of development could be implemented into the DCU. Gunn stated that these games can take closer to four years to develop and that they have already planned things out for that far ahead and beyond.

First of all, that's an overstatement of time – it's closer to four years if you've got everything lined up. Secondly, we're planned out beyond that far already, so we're good! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 4, 2023

Finally, Gunn reassured a fan who asked if people who don’t play video games will still be able to follow the DCU, confirming that they won’t need to play the DCU’s games to follow the universe’s storytelling.

Yes. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 4, 2023

The DC Universe’s first phase, called Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, will feature a multitude of different movies and television shows. A few of the announced projects include a Batman and Robin-focused movie called The Brave and the Bold, a Supergirl movie titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, a Swamp Thing film, and multiple TV shows.