James Gunn Clarifies DCU Slate, Future of DC Animated Movies

DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn has taken to Twitter to clarify a few details pertaining to the major DC Universe announcements that were made earlier this week.

To start, Gunn quickly confirmed that Creature Commandos and the Peacemaker spin-off Waller, the two television series that were spoken about in Gunn’s announcement video, are indeed part of the DCU.

They are a part of the DCU! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 1, 2023

Next, Gunn concurred with a Twitter user who said that the DCU will be including multiple different tones and styles throughout its different projects, rather than forcing all films and shows to be tonally identical.

? — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 2, 2023

Finally, Gunn was asked about how WB will be approaching longer animated DC movies going forward. The Co-CEO and director confirmed that they will still be making long format animated DC movies, and that some will connect to the DCU while others will be separate stories in their own universes under the banner of DC Elseworlds.

Yes and we’re doing both. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 2, 2023

The DC Universe’s first phase, called Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, will feature a multitude of different movies and television shows. A few of the announced projects include a Batman and Robin-focused movie called The Brave and the Bold, a Supergirl movie titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, a Swamp Thing film, and multiple TV shows.