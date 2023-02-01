Swamp Thing: Logan Director in Talks to Helm DCU Movie

Director James Mangold, best known for helming 2017’s Logan, is reportedly in talks to direct Swamp Thing — the last film of DC’s newly-announced Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

Variety is reporting that Mangold may helm Swamp Thing and that the director has long been a fan of the DC character, leading him to approach DC Studios Co-CEOs Peter Safran and James Gunn about the movie. On February 1, Mangold tweeted a picture of Swamp Thing, which was retweeted by Gunn, further stoking speculation.

You can check out Mangold’s Swamp Thing tweet below:

Swamp Thing is currently set to be the final film of DC’s Chapter One, which will also feature a Batman and Robin-focused movie called The Brave and the Bold, a Supergirl movie titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and multiple TV shows.

Mangold has been quite busy as of late. The Oscar nominated director’s next film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, is set to release on June 30. He is also set to direct Going Electric — the Timothée Chalamet-led Bob Dylan biopic — and a Buster Keaton biopic that will star Rami Malek.