True Spirit Netflix Release Date & Time

The intriguing True Spirit is hitting Netflix in a few days.

The upcoming coming-of-age drama stars Teagan Croft (Titans) as Jessica Watson, the world’s youngest person to sail the world solo. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch True Spirit on Netflix

True Spirit will be available for streaming starting at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT/8 a.m. GMT on Friday, February 3. Sarah Spillane directed the movie from a screenplay she co-wrote with Rebecca Banner and Cathy Randall. The film stars Croft, Cliff Curtis, Bridget Webb, Vivien Turner, Stacy Clausen, and Todd Lasance, with Josh Lawson and Anna Paquin.

“When the tenacious young sailor Jessica Watson sets out to be the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop, and unassisted around the world, many expect her to fail,” reads the synopsis. “With the support of her sailing coach and mentor Ben Bryant (Cliff Curtis) and her parents (Josh Lawson and Academy Award winner Anna Paquin), Jessica is determined to accomplish what was thought to be impossible, navigating some of the world’s most challenging stretches of ocean over the course of 210 days.”

Debra Martin Chase produced the movie with Susan Cartsonis and Andrew Fraser.