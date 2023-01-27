Children of the Corn: RLJE Films & Shudder Nab Rights to Remake

RLJE Films and Shudder has successfully acquired the rights to the long-delayed Children of the Corn Remake from director Kurt Wimmer. The film will be having an 18-day theatrical release starting on March 3 — more than two years since the horror thriller officially wrapped its production in Australia. After its limited release, it will then make its debut on video-on-demand services and digitally on March 21.

“We’re thrilled to work with Kurt Wimmer and bring his vision of this classic Stephen King story to new audiences,” Chief Acquisitions Officer of RLJE Films Mark Ward said in a statement (via Deadline).

Based on Stephen King’s 1977 short story, Children of the Corn is written and directed by Wimmer. The story was first adapted for the big screen in 1984, with Linda Hamilton and Peter Horton serving as its leads. The upcoming remake will star Elena Kampouris (Before I Fall), Kate Moyer (When Hope Calls), Callan Mulvey (Avengers: Endgame) and Bruce Spence (The Road Warrior).

“It follows a 12 year old girl in Nebraska who is possessed by a spirit in a dying cornfield,” reads the synopsis. “She recruits the other children in her small town to go on a bloody rampage and kill all the adults and anyone else who opposes her. A bright high schooler who won’t go along with the plan is the town’s only hope of survival.”

The remake is produced by Lucas Foster, Doug Barry, and John Baldecchi with Wimmer, Mathieu Bonzon, Donald P. Borchers, Pascal Borno, John Fragomeni, Brian LaRoda, Keri Nakamoto, Andre Gaines, and Sean Harner serving as executive producers.

Directed by Fritz Kiersch and written by George Goldsmith, the 1984 feature adaptation earned $14.6 million at the box office. The movie centered on a young couple who become trapped in a remote town where a dangerous religious cult of children believe that everyone over the age of 18 must be killed.