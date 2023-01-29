Paramount+ Schedule January 30-February 5: New TV & Movies

The first three installments in the Scream franchise will hit Paramount+ as part of the January 30-February 5 schedule.

A few months after the release of 2022’s Scream, Paramount+ (sign-up for Paramount+ here) is adding the original Scream trilogy to its available content on Wednesday, February 1. Directed by Wes Craven, the original Scream debuted in 1996 and was quite a commercial success, grossing over $170 million at the box office. The cast featured David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan, Skeet Ulrich, Jamie Kennedy, and Drew Barrymore, among others.

Paramount+ Schedule January 30-February 5 | New TV & Movie Additions

Wednesday, February 1

The Challenge (Season 36)

(Season 36) 40 Days and 40 Nights

5 Card Stud

A Man Called Horse

A Mighty Heart

A Night At The Roxbury

Addams Family Values

Adore

Adventureland

Alfie

Almost Famous

An Ideal Husband

Angela’s Ashes

Arrivederci, Baby!

Ashby

Asylum

Avalon

Back Roads

Backstage

Barbarella

Barefoot In The Park

Berlin, I Love You

Bewitched

Big Jake

Birthday Girl

Blue in the Face

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Bright Lights, Big City

Bringing Out the Dead

Captive

Carriers

Chaplin

Chasing Amy

Christine

Cinderfella

Cinema Paradiso

City of God

City of Men

Cliffhanger

Committed

Cool World

Coyote Ugly

Critical Condition

Cruel Intentions

Dakota

Days of Heaven

Dead Presidents

Dear White People

Denver & The Rio Grande

Dinner For Schmucks

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Donovan’s Reef

Doubt

Downhill Racer

Duplex

Easy Come, Easy Go

Edward Scissorhands

El Paso

Ella Enchanted

Enduring Love

Enemy At the Gates

Event Horizon

Extraordinary Measures

Falling in Love

Fancy Pants

Faster

Fist of Fury

Flame of Barbary Coast

Flight

Footloose

Four Brothers

From Russia with Love

Fun in Acapulco

Funny Face

Get Bruce!

Goldfinger

Gotta Dance

Gridiron Gang

Hamlet

Harold and Maude

He Said, She Said

Heaven Can Wait

Heller in Pink Tights

Hellfire

House of Sand and Fog

Hurry Sundown

I.Q.

If Beale Street Could Talk

In Old California

In The Bedroom

In the Heat of the Night

Indiscreet

Inherit the Wind

It Started in Naples

It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World

Italian for Beginners

Jailbreakers

Jane Eyre

Jersey Girl

Johnny Suede

Just a Kiss

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

King Kong

Leadbelly

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Let’s Dance

Love, Rosie

Mad Hot Ballroom

Malena

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Margot At The Wedding

Marvin’s Room

Mean Girls

Meet the Navy

Moby Dick

Muriel’s Wedding

My Fair Lady

Nacho Libre

Never Say Never Again

No Strings Attached

Nobody’s Fool

Only the Strong Survive

Open Season

Orange County

Paradise, Hawaiian Style

Pearl Harbor

Rat Race

Red River Range

Rhyme & Reason

Rio Grande

Rio Lobo

Rollerball

Roustabout

Runaway Bride

Sabrina

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Senseless

Serendipity

She’s the Man

Sidewalks Of New York

Silverado

Sirens

Some Like It Hot

Spanish Fly

Stealth

Strike!

Summer and Smoke

Tank Girl

Testament

Texas Rangers

The Addams Family

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

The April Fools

The Cider House Rules

The Conversation

The Country Girl

The Cowboy and the Lady

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

The Fighting Seabees

The Gambler

The Great Gatsby

The Great Missouri Raid

The Greatest Show on Earth

The Grifters

The Heart of the Game

The Hours

The Kid

The Kite Runner

The Lookout

The Love Letter

The Loved Ones

The Mechanic

The Odd Couple

The Opposite Sex And How To Live With Them

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Overland Stage Raiders

The Parallax View

The Piano

The Portrait of a Lady

The Rat Race

The Score

The Spy Who Loved Me

The Station Agent

The Switch

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Tin Star

The To Do List

The Wedding Planner

The Words

There Will Be Blood

Three Days of the Condor

Three Faces West

Tootsie

Trainspotting

Tropic of Cancer

Turbulence

Under Capricorn

Underclassman

Vertical Limit

Waiting to Exhale

We Were Soldiers

Westward Ho

What Women Want

What’s Love Got to Do with It

Winchester

Wonder Boys

World Trade Center

Yours, Mine & Ours

Thursday, February 2

Murder in Big Horn (Season 1)

(Season 1) That Girl Lay Lay

Saturday, February 4

Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor 2

Sunday, February 5