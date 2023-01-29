Paramount+ Schedule January 30-February 5: New TV & Movies

By Tudor Leonte

The first three installments in the Scream franchise will hit Paramount+ as part of the January 30-February 5 schedule.

A few months after the release of 2022’s Scream, Paramount+ (sign-up for Paramount+ here) is adding the original Scream trilogy to its available content on Wednesday, February 1. Directed by Wes Craven, the original Scream debuted in 1996 and was quite a commercial success, grossing over $170 million at the box office. The cast featured David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan, Skeet Ulrich, Jamie Kennedy, and Drew Barrymore, among others.

Paramount+ Schedule January 30-February 5 | New TV & Movie Additions

Wednesday, February 1

  • The Challenge (Season 36)
  • 40 Days and 40 Nights
  • 5 Card Stud
  • A Man Called Horse
  • A Mighty Heart
  • A Night At The Roxbury
  • Addams Family Values
  • Adore
  • Adventureland
  • Alfie
  • Almost Famous
  • An Ideal Husband
  • Angela’s Ashes
  • Arrivederci, Baby!
  • Ashby
  • Asylum
  • Avalon
  • Back Roads
  • Backstage
  • Barbarella
  • Barefoot In The Park
  • Berlin, I Love You
  • Bewitched
  • Big Jake
  • Birthday Girl
  • Blue in the Face
  • Breakfast at Tiffany’s
  • Bright Lights, Big City
  • Bringing Out the Dead
  • Captive
  • Carriers
  • Chaplin
  • Chasing Amy
  • Christine
  • Cinderfella
  • Cinema Paradiso
  • City of God
  • City of Men
  • Cliffhanger
  • Committed
  • Cool World
  • Coyote Ugly
  • Critical Condition
  • Cruel Intentions
  • Dakota
  • Days of Heaven
  • Dead Presidents
  • Dear White People
  • Denver & The Rio Grande
  • Dinner For Schmucks
  • Dirty Dancing
  • Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
  • Donovan’s Reef
  • Doubt
  • Downhill Racer
  • Duplex
  • Easy Come, Easy Go
  • Edward Scissorhands
  • El Paso
  • Ella Enchanted
  • Enduring Love
  • Enemy At the Gates
  • Event Horizon
  • Extraordinary Measures
  • Falling in Love
  • Fancy Pants
  • Faster
  • Fist of Fury
  • Flame of Barbary Coast
  • Flight
  • Footloose
  • Four Brothers
  • From Russia with Love
  • Fun in Acapulco
  • Funny Face
  • Get Bruce!
  • Goldfinger
  • Gotta Dance
  • Gridiron Gang
  • Hamlet
  • Harold and Maude
  • He Said, She Said
  • Heaven Can Wait
  • Heller in Pink Tights
  • Hellfire
  • House of Sand and Fog
  • Hurry Sundown
  • I.Q.
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • In Old California
  • In The Bedroom
  • In the Heat of the Night
  • Indiscreet
  • Inherit the Wind
  • It Started in Naples
  • It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World
  • Italian for Beginners
  • Jailbreakers
  • Jane Eyre
  • Jersey Girl
  • Johnny Suede
  • Just a Kiss
  • Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
  • King Kong
  • Leadbelly
  • Lee Daniels’ The Butler
  • Let’s Dance
  • Love, Rosie
  • Mad Hot Ballroom
  • Malena
  • Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
  • Margot At The Wedding
  • Marvin’s Room
  • Mean Girls
  • Meet the Navy
  • Moby Dick
  • Muriel’s Wedding
  • My Fair Lady
  • Nacho Libre
  • Never Say Never Again
  • No Strings Attached
  • Nobody’s Fool
  • Only the Strong Survive
  • Open Season
  • Orange County
  • Paradise, Hawaiian Style
  • Pearl Harbor
  • Rat Race
  • Red River Range
  • Rhyme & Reason
  • Rio Grande
  • Rio Lobo
  • Rollerball
  • Roustabout
  • Runaway Bride
  • Sabrina
  • Scream
  • Scream 2
  • Scream 3
  • Senseless
  • Serendipity
  • She’s the Man
  • Sidewalks Of New York
  • Silverado
  • Sirens
  • Some Like It Hot
  • Spanish Fly
  • Stealth
  • Strike!
  • Summer and Smoke
  • Tank Girl
  • Testament
  • Texas Rangers
  • The Addams Family
  • The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
  • The April Fools
  • The Cider House Rules
  • The Conversation
  • The Country Girl
  • The Cowboy and the Lady
  • The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
  • The Fighting Seabees
  • The Gambler
  • The Great Gatsby
  • The Great Missouri Raid
  • The Greatest Show on Earth
  • The Grifters
  • The Heart of the Game
  • The Hours
  • The Kid
  • The Kite Runner
  • The Lookout
  • The Love Letter
  • The Loved Ones
  • The Mechanic
  • The Odd Couple
  • The Opposite Sex And How To Live With Them
  • The Original Kings of Comedy
  • The Overland Stage Raiders
  • The Parallax View
  • The Piano
  • The Portrait of a Lady
  • The Rat Race
  • The Score
  • The Spy Who Loved Me
  • The Station Agent
  • The Switch
  • The Talented Mr. Ripley
  • The Tin Star
  • The To Do List
  • The Wedding Planner
  • The Words
  • There Will Be Blood
  • Three Days of the Condor
  • Three Faces West
  • Tootsie
  • Trainspotting
  • Tropic of Cancer
  • Turbulence
  • Under Capricorn
  • Underclassman
  • Vertical Limit
  • Waiting to Exhale
  • We Were Soldiers
  • Westward Ho
  • What Women Want
  • What’s Love Got to Do with It
  • Winchester
  • Wonder Boys
  • World Trade Center
  • Yours, Mine & Ours

Thursday, February 2

  • Murder in Big Horn (Season 1)
  • That Girl Lay Lay

Saturday, February 4

  • Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor 2

Sunday, February 5

  • The 65th Annual Grammy Awards
  • The Peanut Butter Falcon
