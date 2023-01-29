Paramount+ Schedule January 30-February 5: New TV & Movies

The first three installments in the Scream franchise will hit Paramount+ as part of the January 30-February 5 schedule.
A few months after the release of 2022’s Scream, Paramount+ (sign-up for Paramount+ here) is adding the original Scream trilogy to its available content on Wednesday, February 1. Directed by Wes Craven, the original Scream debuted in 1996 and was quite a commercial success, grossing over $170 million at the box office. The cast featured David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan, Skeet Ulrich, Jamie Kennedy, and Drew Barrymore, among others.
Paramount+ Schedule January 30-February 5 | New TV & Movie Additions
Wednesday, February 1
- The Challenge (Season 36)
- 40 Days and 40 Nights
- 5 Card Stud
- A Man Called Horse
- A Mighty Heart
- A Night At The Roxbury
- Addams Family Values
- Adore
- Adventureland
- Alfie
- Almost Famous
- An Ideal Husband
- Angela’s Ashes
- Arrivederci, Baby!
- Ashby
- Asylum
- Avalon
- Back Roads
- Backstage
- Barbarella
- Barefoot In The Park
- Berlin, I Love You
- Bewitched
- Big Jake
- Birthday Girl
- Blue in the Face
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s
- Bright Lights, Big City
- Bringing Out the Dead
- Captive
- Carriers
- Chaplin
- Chasing Amy
- Christine
- Cinderfella
- Cinema Paradiso
- City of God
- City of Men
- Cliffhanger
- Committed
- Cool World
- Coyote Ugly
- Critical Condition
- Cruel Intentions
- Dakota
- Days of Heaven
- Dead Presidents
- Dear White People
- Denver & The Rio Grande
- Dinner For Schmucks
- Dirty Dancing
- Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
- Donovan’s Reef
- Doubt
- Downhill Racer
- Duplex
- Easy Come, Easy Go
- Edward Scissorhands
- El Paso
- Ella Enchanted
- Enduring Love
- Enemy At the Gates
- Event Horizon
- Extraordinary Measures
- Falling in Love
- Fancy Pants
- Faster
- Fist of Fury
- Flame of Barbary Coast
- Flight
- Footloose
- Four Brothers
- From Russia with Love
- Fun in Acapulco
- Funny Face
- Get Bruce!
- Goldfinger
- Gotta Dance
- Gridiron Gang
- Hamlet
- Harold and Maude
- He Said, She Said
- Heaven Can Wait
- Heller in Pink Tights
- Hellfire
- House of Sand and Fog
- Hurry Sundown
- I.Q.
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- In Old California
- In The Bedroom
- In the Heat of the Night
- Indiscreet
- Inherit the Wind
- It Started in Naples
- It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World
- Italian for Beginners
- Jailbreakers
- Jane Eyre
- Jersey Girl
- Johnny Suede
- Just a Kiss
- Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
- King Kong
- Leadbelly
- Lee Daniels’ The Butler
- Let’s Dance
- Love, Rosie
- Mad Hot Ballroom
- Malena
- Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
- Margot At The Wedding
- Marvin’s Room
- Mean Girls
- Meet the Navy
- Moby Dick
- Muriel’s Wedding
- My Fair Lady
- Nacho Libre
- Never Say Never Again
- No Strings Attached
- Nobody’s Fool
- Only the Strong Survive
- Open Season
- Orange County
- Paradise, Hawaiian Style
- Pearl Harbor
- Rat Race
- Red River Range
- Rhyme & Reason
- Rio Grande
- Rio Lobo
- Rollerball
- Roustabout
- Runaway Bride
- Sabrina
- Scream
- Scream 2
- Scream 3
- Senseless
- Serendipity
- She’s the Man
- Sidewalks Of New York
- Silverado
- Sirens
- Some Like It Hot
- Spanish Fly
- Stealth
- Strike!
- Summer and Smoke
- Tank Girl
- Testament
- Texas Rangers
- The Addams Family
- The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
- The April Fools
- The Cider House Rules
- The Conversation
- The Country Girl
- The Cowboy and the Lady
- The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
- The Fighting Seabees
- The Gambler
- The Great Gatsby
- The Great Missouri Raid
- The Greatest Show on Earth
- The Grifters
- The Heart of the Game
- The Hours
- The Kid
- The Kite Runner
- The Lookout
- The Love Letter
- The Loved Ones
- The Mechanic
- The Odd Couple
- The Opposite Sex And How To Live With Them
- The Original Kings of Comedy
- The Overland Stage Raiders
- The Parallax View
- The Piano
- The Portrait of a Lady
- The Rat Race
- The Score
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- The Station Agent
- The Switch
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- The Tin Star
- The To Do List
- The Wedding Planner
- The Words
- There Will Be Blood
- Three Days of the Condor
- Three Faces West
- Tootsie
- Trainspotting
- Tropic of Cancer
- Turbulence
- Under Capricorn
- Underclassman
- Vertical Limit
- Waiting to Exhale
- We Were Soldiers
- Westward Ho
- What Women Want
- What’s Love Got to Do with It
- Winchester
- Wonder Boys
- World Trade Center
- Yours, Mine & Ours
Thursday, February 2
- Murder in Big Horn (Season 1)
- That Girl Lay Lay
Saturday, February 4
- Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor 2
Sunday, February 5
- The 65th Annual Grammy Awards
- The Peanut Butter Falcon