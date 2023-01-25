Weapons: New Line Nabs Barbarian Director’s Next Horror Movie

Following the critical and commercial success of Barbarian, actor-turned-filmmaker Zach Cregger has finally set up his next horror drama film titled Weapons.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, New Line Cinema has successfully won the rights to the project in a bidding war against multiple competitors. The deal reportedly cost the studio around eight figures.

Weapons will be written and directed by Zach Cregger. Further details about its story and characters are still being kept under wraps, but it is being described as “an interrelated, multistory horror epic” that is tonally being likened to Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1999 film Magnolia. According to the outlet’s sources, the deal includes a guaranteed greenlight and theatrical release. If the horror movie tests well enough, Cregger will also get control over the final cut.

Weapons will be produced by Cregger and Roy Lee for Vertigo Entertainment, along with J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of Boulderlight Productions. Miri Yoon of Vertigo has also signed on to produce.

Barbarian was Cregger’s feature debut as a director and writer. It starred Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, Matthew Patrick Davis, Richard Brake, Kurt Braunohler, and Jaymes Butler. The film has earned a worldwide gross of over $45 million against a reported budget of $4 million.