Ant-Man 3 Poster Teases The Beginning of a New Dynasty

In preparation for the new trailer dropping tonight, Marvel released a new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania poster.

The Ant-Man 3 poster features the two titular characters, Scott Lang’s daughter Cassie in full gear, and an ominous look at Kang the Conqueror in the background. Beneath it all, it ominously tells viewers that they’ll “witness the beginning of a new dynasty” when the movie is released in theaters on February 17.

Check out the new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania poster and teaser below:

“In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp,” says the synopsis. “Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.”

The third installment in the Ant-Man series will bring permanent changes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to Kang the Conqueror, it has also been confirmed that fan-favorite Marvel villain M.O.D.O.K will be making his live-action debut in the film.

TONIGHT. Tune into the College Football Playoff National Championship at 7:30 PM ET for an exclusive look at Marvel Studios’ #AntManAndTheWasp: Quantumania only on @espn pic.twitter.com/zQLOECuIrM — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 9, 2023

The upcoming sequel will also introduce MCU newcomer Kathryn Newton (The Society, Freaky) as she now takes over the role of Cassie Lang, a character previously portrayed by Abby Ryder Fortson in the first two Ant-Man films and Emma Fuhrmann in Endgame. Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors plays Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror, while Ghostbusters star Bill Murray appears in an unnamed yet important role.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is once again being directed by Peyton Reed from a screenplay written by Jeff Loveness.