Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Runtime Revealed

The Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania runtime has been revealed for the next movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to Fandango, the Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania runtime clocks in at 125 minutes, or two hours and five minutes. Compared to other recent Marvel movies, it is nearly identical to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which was two hours and six minutes. It’s a bit longer than Thor: Love and Thunder‘s one hour and fifty-nine minutes runtime, but significantly shorter than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which clocked in at two hours and forty-one minutes.

“In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp,” says the synopsis. “Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.”

The third installment in the Ant-Man series will bring permanent changes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to Kang the Conqueror, it has also been confirmed that fan-favorite Marvel villain M.O.D.O.K will be making his live-action debut in the film.

The upcoming sequel will also introduce MCU newcomer Kathryn Newton (The Society, Freaky) as she now takes over the role of Cassie Lang, a character previously portrayed by Abby Ryder Fortson in the first two Ant-Man films and Emma Fuhrmann in Endgame. Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors plays Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror, while Ghostbusters star Bill Murray appears in an unnamed yet important role.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is once again being directed by Peyton Reed from a screenplay written by Jeff Loveness.