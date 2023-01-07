Sigourney Weaver Reflects on Playing a 14-Year-Old in Avatar 2

A new Avatar: The Way of Water video features behind-the-scenes footage of the filming and Sigourney Weaver talking about her role as Kiri.

In the video, Weaver mentions how the role was first offered to her by director James Cameron.

“I was having lunch with Jim, and he started to talk about this forest girl, who had a special gift of connection with living things, and she’s gonna be about 14. [He said,] ‘You and I know how immature you are, so I think you can handle this.’ I said, ‘Thank you.'”

For Weaver, it wasn’t difficult to get back into her younger self for the role.

“I don’t think any of us are very far away from our 14-year-old selves,” Weaver said of the part. “It’s such a strong memory, how great it was and how awful it was. I just sort of fell in love with the character. Jim has this amazing ability to write straight into the heart of a character.”

However, it did mean Weaver had to play the character very differently from her normal roles, which she found a very rewarding experience.

Avatar: The Way of Water was directed and co-written by Cameron. It features the return of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, Stephen Lang, Matt Gerald, and Weaver. Additional cast members include Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, and Oona Chaplin, alongside a slate of young actors.

“Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure,” says the official synopsis.

Three additional films are planned, with Avatar 3 tentatively scheduled for December 20, 2024, Avatar 4 set for December 18, 2026, and Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.