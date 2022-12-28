White Noise Netflix Release Date & Time

White Noise is finally coming to Netflix.

Academy Award-nominated artists Noah Baumbach and Adam Driver will join forces once more for a promising drama. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch White Noise on Netflix

The streaming service set the White Noise release at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Friday, December 30. Written and directed by Baumbach, the movie will reunite the director with Netflix and Driver following the success of Marriage Story. The film is based on Don DeLillo’s 1985 satire novel of the same name.

“At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical, and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, the film dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world,” reads the logline.

The film stars Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola, Lars Eidinger, Andre Benjamin, and Jodie Turner-Smith. White Noise is produced by Baumbach, David Heyman, and Uri Singer. It had its world premiere last August at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival.

White Noise also marks Gerwig’s first live-action acting project in years after starring in 2016’s 20th Century Women. This is her third collaboration with Baumbach after working together on 2010’s Greenberg and 2012’s Frances Ha. The pair will also join forces for the script of the live-action Barbie film.