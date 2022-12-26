Jurassic Park Trilogy Leaving HBO Max Next Month

Next month, the first three iconic Jurassic Park movies will be departing HBO Max’s extensive catalog of films.

As of January 31, the Jurassic Park trilogy will no longer be part of HBO Max’s library. This means that Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Jurassic Park III will all be removed from the service on that date.

Though there’s no official word on whether or not this is the plan, Peacock seems to be the likely destination for the classic Jurassic Park movies. Not only are all three Jurassic World films already offered by the service, but it’s also an NBCUniversal property.

The most recent Jurassic film was this year’s Jurassic World Dominion, which starred Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, and BD Wong. Original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Campbell Scott all made their return in the film as well, uniting the two Jurassic series together.