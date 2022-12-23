Fast X: More on Gal Gadot’s Surprising Return Scene

Gal Gadot has filmed a scene for Fast X to return as Gisele Yashar, although it isn’t all that clear if it will make the final cut of the upcoming Fast & Furious sequel.

As first reported by The Direct, Gadot’s Gisele reappears in Fast X. This is certainly a surprise as the character was killed while trying to rescue Han Lue in Fast & Furious 6. However, given that Han Lue’s death was faked and that character was brought back from the dead, it’s clear that anything is possible in the wild world of Fast & Furious.

Han’s actor, Sung Kang, has publicly supported bringing Gadot back into the fold. “I think we need Gisele back … in every way,” Kang said to Insider while promoting F9. “I think the fans want that. We need to make that happen somehow.”

Additional details have come out via the always reliable @BigScreenLeaks revealing that Gadot was only in a version of Fast X that was screened on December 21. The Wonder Woman actress appears in only one scene at the end of the movie. An alternate cut that was screened the week prior did not include Gadot, so her cameo might not be a sure thing for the final film.

The account notes that it’s similar to Barry Keoghan’s Joker scene in The Batman, where the studio is curious to see how audiences respond. In the case of Keoghan, the scene was not included in the theatrical release, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens here. Although, it apparently didn’t go over well at the initial screening, as indicated by the exchange below.

Oh I know it didn’t — BSL ? (@bigscreenleaks) December 22, 2022

Directed by Louis Leterrier, Fast X is set to be released on May 19, 2023.